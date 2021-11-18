SEBRING — The City of Sebring’s notice to utility customers about a proposed rate increase didn’t go out to all customers prompting the rate resolution to be pulled from Tuesday’s council agenda for consideration at a later date.
Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus explained it discovered a system error that caused customers, who pay by bank draft, to not receive the rate increase notice.
“We did not discover this until late in the month of October,” he said.
As a solution to this issue, emails to bank draft customers informing them of the proposed rate increase were sent, Boggus said.
“Unfortunately, we only had good email addresses for about 50% of these customers,” he noted. Therefore, roughly 2,000 customers did not receive a notice.
“It is the city attorney’s suggestion that we pull the proposed rate increase from the agenda,” Boggus said.
Given the fact that the city will have to send updated notices (including the customers missed on the original notice), the public hearing for the proposed rate increase will need to postponed until the Dec. 21 meeting.
The effective date for the new utility rates (if approved) will be Jan. 1, 2022. Originally, the effective date was Dec. 1, 2021.
At the Aug. 3 budget workshop, council instructed staff to increase all utility rates by 5%.
A water and sewer customer inside the city using 10,000 gallons of water would see a monthly billing increase of $2.81, the agenda notes. Outside the city, water and sewer customers with the same water usage (10,000 gallons) would see a $3.18 monthly increase.
The 5% increase in utility rates was projected to produce an estimated revenue increase of $348,798.