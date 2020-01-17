SEBRING — The Sebring City Council is ready to purchase a downtown property, but it continues to wait for an ethics ruling on the deal because a council member is an owner of the property.
Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said council did vote at a recent meeting to purchase the property, but on the condition of a favorable ethics opinion.
“We have another budget resolution and amendment on the meeting for next Tuesday to appropriate the money, again based on a favorable ethics opinion,” he said. “We have not received the ethics opinion yet. Everything kind of hinges on that.”
If the city gets the OK then it will purchase the property, but if there is not a favorable ruling on it then the city will probably pass on the property purchase, Hoffman said.
The property is owned by Sebring Flea Market, LLC and has an assessed and taxable value of $179,598, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser website.
Councilman Charles Lowrance is an owner of the property.
The city continues to wait for an opinion from the office of the Florida Commission on Ethics that the sale would be in compliance with the applicable ethics laws.
At a December council meeting, City Attorney Bob Swaine said there is a proposed contract for the city to purchase the property for $200,000. The council has the results of the appraisal at $202,000.
The property is for necessary parking for the library, civic center and Art League properties, Swaine said. Long term there is a thought to revitalize and perhaps add to the facilities that are in the lakefront area so that it would, in all estimation, drive additional traffic.
The city has potential layouts, with an overlay of the existing property, for angled parking and straight-in parking, with both layouts creating about 140 parking spaces.