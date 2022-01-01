SEBRING — There were plenty of issues to discuss and decide with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency’s planning for redevelopment of the waterfront area at City Pier Beach.
The CRA commissioned the firm Kimley-Horn to develop a design for the city-owned waterfront property on Lake Jackson.
After gathering input from the public, organizations and city officials, Kimley-Horn presented two design concepts for the waterfront in June at a joint meeting of the CRA Board and City Council.
The meeting was held at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, which was not included in either of the designs to make way for a clean slate for major changes.
Some of the public were receptive to the proposed changes, but some preferred little change and did not want a concept that affected the Civic Center nor the two historic homes at the periphery of the property that would be redeveloped.
Most city officials favored a blending of the elements from both plans.
With the input from the meeting, Kimley-Horn developed a revised concept for the waterfront, which was presented at another joint CRA/council meeting on Dec. 14.
City officials liked the the revised waterfront plan, but stressed the need for another civic center to replace the Jack Stroup Civic Center. There was also a lot of discussion about maximizing the number of parking spaces.
The CRA had offered a swap of property with the county to move the Sebring Public Library to the former Wachovia Bank Building on Ridgewood Drive. The County Commission decided against it, so the library property will not be part of the redevelopment.
The Weigle House (yellow house) at 1989 Lakeview Drive and the Clovelly House (green house) at 1971 Lakeview Drive, which the Sebring Historical Society currently occupies, are within the scope of the waterfront redesign, but no definitive plans are in place for the historic homes.
The CRA was looking at purchasing the former Barnett/Bank America building, on South Ridgewood Drive, to create the Sebring Culture Center.
The CRA’s preliminary plan was to have the Highlands Art League, Sebring Historical Society and the Hall of Fame from Sebring International Raceway on the ground floor of the former bank building and utilize the second floor as a civic center.
The former Sebring Women’s Club building is also being considered as a location for a civic center. The city purchased the property, at 4260 Lakeview Drive, in May 2019.
The waterfront redevelopment master plan process continues with Kimley-Horn preparing a final master plan, which will then be presented for feedback, revision and approval by the CRA and City Council.