SEBRING — The City Council approved an agreement to temporarily allow Lake Jackson home owners the use of the Sebring Elks’ boat ramp, but the ramp needs some work.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said Wednesday the City is working through trying to get the boat ramp cleared of soil at the moment.
There is sediment on the boat ramp and they are working on trying to get that removed so you can effectively launch or pull your boat from the water, he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked when the ramp would be ready for boaters.
Noethlich said he doesn’t know yet. He was trying to get the answer, but he was getting conflicting information on what can and can’t be done.
Since it is maintenance, he believes the boat ramp is exempt from requiring special permits to do the work, but he don’t know if that is case, he said.
The only public boat ramp on Lake Jackson is at the Veterans Beach park, but it is closed now for renovation.
According to the City, the Veterans Beach boat ramp will be close for about 4 1/2 weeks while the new fixed pier and floating boat ramp are under construction.
The intent of the boat ramp lease with the Elks Club property is to give Lake Jackson homeowners a means of removing their boat and to provide first responders lake access.
There is no rent or cost to the City for the use of the boat ramp, but the lease agreement states the City will maintain the premises.
The changes at the Veterans Beach boat ramps are part of a half-million dollar project that includes the rebuilding of the seawall and repairs and updating of the parking lot.
The Sebring Elks Lodge is at 2618 Kenilworth Blvd., Sebring.