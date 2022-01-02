SEBRING — The City of Sebring is prepping for new business developments on U.S. 27 in the new year.
There is going to be some upcoming development on U.S. 27, City Administrator Scott Noethlich said recently.
The pending upcoming developments involve the reuse of a property and projects on vacant land, he said. One project is a mini-storage facility north of Lowe’s.
The mini-storage went through the county’s new-construction approval processes, prior to the property being annexed into the city.
Noethlich said it will likely go before the city’s Planning and Zoning Board and the City Council in February. There will be a land use change and property rezoning associated with the project.
There are other parcels that will be before the Planning and Zoning Board at its Jan. 11 meeting and subsequently going to the City Council, he said.
Noethlich noted that one of the parcels has an existing restaurant that would potentially have a new business, but he didn’t have all the details.
“We are laying the ground work for the land use [change] and rezone of the property,” he said. Changing it from the county’s commercial future land use to the city’s and the zoning to City Commercial C-1.
There are two or three other parcels that will be going through land use changes and rezoning with potential uses for them, Noethlich noted.
“I haven’t had any recent inquiries about Culver’s,” he said, responding to a question from Highlands News-Sun. Chick-fil-A and Chipotle are still in play, but continue to look for suitable locations.
In November 2020, the City Council approved the annexation of areas along U.S. 27 including: Aldi area, Alan Jay Kia/IHOP area, Home Depot/Lowe’s area and Outback/former Pier One area. The Shops of Shelby Crossing were included in the annexations.