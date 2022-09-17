SEBRING — The family friendly versus adult entertainment issue of downtown activities continued at last week’s Sebring City Council meeting with comments from citizens and restauranteur Tiffany Cadzow.
The issue started weeks ago with Councilwoman Terry Mendel’s criticism of the June 5 burlesque show, a private event, hosted at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden on North Ridgewood Drive. Bob and Tiffany Cadzow own Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.
Brittany Fann spoke last week in support of a family-friendly atmosphere.
Fann, founder and director of the Christian non-profit organization Beauty Fit for a Queen, said they are located on the beautiful historic downtown Sebring Circle.
“I have some great concerns in the changes I have seen recently in the downtown Sebring Circle specifically,” she said. “Recently, Councilwoman Miss Terry Mendel took a stand against burlesque and witchcraft in downtown Sebring.
“I am here today to stand with her and encourage a family-friendly atmosphere, which Sebring is known and loved for.”
She noted one of the goals of Beauty Fit for a Queen is to protect the purity of girls in the community, Fann said. “If we continue to bring adult entertainment into our community, how is that going to impact the lives of our young girls in our community?
“Witchcraft, sorcery ... all of that is bringing in a darkness that is going to hurt our community.”
Attempts to contact Fann regarding her comments about witchcraft and sorcery have gone unanswered.
At previous City Council meetings some community members commented that they feared the Cadzows would have adult entertainment on the Sebring Circle.
The Cadzows are preparing to open another business at 209 Circle Park Drive, which is a property owned by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency. The Cadzows would become the owners of the building after operating their business there for five years.
The Cadzows’ plan for the location is an Irish pub on the ground floor and a boutique hotel on the second floor.
At last week’s council meeting, Tiffany Cadzow shared her intentions for the 209 Circle Park Drive property. She said she has been hearing a lot of rumors and been hearing herself accused of a lot of things, with “sorcery” being a new one.
She recalled finding out about the CRA’s request for proposals for the property and she had an idea. Her idea was chosen. It was not as simple as getting a free building, she said.
“You have to do the work. You have to spend the money. You have to build the businesses that you said you were going to build.
“You have to run the business for five years,” Cazdow said. “I don’t know how many of you are restauranteurs or know how long it takes before you make money with a restaurant, what it costs you to open a restaurant, and how many of them do not make it for five years. It is a lot of work and it costs a lot of money.
“I am tired of it. I had an idea. I submitted a proposal; it was chosen,” she said, pointing out that the other proposal (from Illinois) did not offer to purchase the building.
“Maybe they chose my proposal because my plan was to take that building and make it the Roanoke Hotel again like it was, built in 1917,” Cazdow said.
“An Irish pub is a restaurant; it is not just a bar; it is a family-friendly restaurant,” she said. “Have you been to Beef ‘O’ Brady’s? Has anyone taken their kids to Beef ‘O’ Brady’s? That is an Irish pub.
“I think I am done trying to explain myself to everyone. I am done coming here week after week getting bashed, getting called names and being accused of outrageous things,” Cadzow said. “It’s an opportunity. I took it and I deserve it.”
In addressing the council, Cynthia Compton said it is one thing to come up with a classy restaurant without a show that makes women feel disrespected.
“You create an atmosphere that disrespects women and creates an atmosphere for little girls to grow up thinking they have to perform to get the respect, which there is none if that is what your job is – to put on a show for men,” she said.
“It is your job to make sure that Mr. Sebring’s dream is kept alive and restored through the actions of the community,” Compton said to council members. “The envelope is going to continue to be pushed. It is your job to stop it. Because if you don’t, it is going to keep getting pushed and the next thing you know it is going to be full T and A [exposure of body parts].”
Mercedes Munez said she is a supporter of the Cadzows’ businesses.
“I believe them to be powerful and strong entrepreneurial leaders in this downtown area,” she said. “I believe there is misconduct, unlawful execution and incompetence by a member of our City Council – Miss Mendel.
“She states that she does not know procedures. She has attacked religious practices such as witchcraft, because that is a religious practice, and I would love for her to resign.”
Munez said adult entertainment has no effect on the youth or purity of children as children are not allowed on the premises during a burlesque show.
“The only disrespect showing for the performance is being done in this building by Councilwoman Mendel and other religious bigots,” she said.
There were no comments from the City Council on the issue.
Tiffany Cadzow told Highlands News-Sun after the meeting that she will still go to the City Council meetings.
“I am going to show up because I need to be there,” she said. “I need to be informed. That is the only way to be informed as to exactly what it going on.
“I am tired of defending myself for no reason. I haven’t done anything wrong and I haven’t done anything illegal, but I continue to just kind of get bashed all around town by a lot of people for a lot of things and accused of things that aren’t true. People are flat out saying untrue things.”
“It is hurtful business wise and hurtful personally,” Cadzow said. “I am a kind person; I am an inclusive person; I wouldn’t change that about myself. The fact that I am getting persecuted for it and people are trying to hurt me and hurt my businesses because of that is still very shocking to me.”