Sebring City Council

From left: Councilwoman Terry Mendel listens as restauranteur Tiffany Cadzow speaks at a recent meeting of the Sebring City Council. City Administrator Scott Noethlich is on the right.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — The family friendly versus adult entertainment issue of downtown activities continued at last week’s Sebring City Council meeting with comments from citizens and restauranteur Tiffany Cadzow.

The issue started weeks ago with Councilwoman Terry Mendel’s criticism of the June 5 burlesque show, a private event, hosted at Faded Bistro & Beer Garden on North Ridgewood Drive. Bob and Tiffany Cadzow own Faded Bistro & Beer Garden.

Recommended for you