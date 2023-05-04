Highlands County Traffic Operations will be closing a section of Hammock Road for about two weeks for drainage improvements to be made by the county’s Road & Bridge department.
Hammock Road will be closed between Lakewood Road and Brunns Road so a new drainage culvert can be installed underneath the roadway.
The road closure will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, May 15. Detours will be posted in advance of the closure. The road is tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday, May 26. This date may change due to any adverse weather or other unforeseen circumstances.
Because Hammock Road sees about 8,000 cars a day, to keep the volume of traffic separated, three detour routes – two for eastbound traffic and one for westbound traffic – will be available for motorists to use:
• Eastbound traffic may use Heron Street to access Sparrow Avenue and U.S. 27.
• Eastbound traffic may also use Brunns Road to access Flare Road and U.S. 27.
• Westbound traffic may turn left onto Lakewood Road, right onto Recreation Drive, right onto Jacklyn Avenue, and left onto Hammock Road.
• Please note: For residents of Hammock Estates, Roger Street’s access to Hammock Road will be closed. Residents should use the park’s entrance on Brunns Road to access their homes.
For the safety of the driving public, pedestrians, and the Traffic Ops and R&B crews working on site, please be patient with other motorists while using the detours and give yourself extra travel time in your commute.