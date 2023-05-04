05032023_hammock1

Hammock Road will be closed between Lakewood Road and Brunns Road so a new drainage culvert can be installed underneath the roadway, beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, May 15. The road is tentatively scheduled to reopen Friday, May 26. Eastbound traffic may use Heron Street to access Sparrow Avenue and U.S. 27.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Highlands County Traffic Operations will be closing a section of Hammock Road for about two weeks for drainage improvements to be made by the county’s Road & Bridge department.

Hammock Road will be closed between Lakewood Road and Brunns Road so a new drainage culvert can be installed underneath the roadway.

Recommended for you