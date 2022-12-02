Poland Security Meeting

Foreign Ministers and other representatives attend a high-level meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Lodz, Poland, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. The OSCE is Europe’s largest security organization, one founded to maintain peace and stability on the continent.

 MICHAEL DYJUK/AP PHOTO

LODZ, Poland (AP) — Europe’s largest security organization, one founded to maintain peace and stability on the continent, opened a meeting Thursday with strong denunciations of Russia’s war against Ukraine, a conflict that is among the greatest challenges the body has faced in its nearly half-century of existence.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe has been a rare international forum — along with the United Nations — where Russia and Western powers have been able meet to discuss security matters, and the meeting in Lodz, Poland, is the first high-level meeting of its kind since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

