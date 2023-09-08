Big sporting events have always had an opportunity to connect with the community where they’re held.
One urban legend surrounding the Sebring International Raceway holds that in one of the early years of the 12 Hours of Sebring, some competitors and visiting crew members “discovered” downtown Sebring just up the road.
All through the 1960s, competitors had to run their cars up Kenilworth Boulevard to the downtown area for a technical inspection prior to the race. Decades later, historic race cars would pay homage to the practice with the Circle of Speed event, a chance for people to see the old cars on the Circle once more.
In recent years, it’s become the 12-Hour Fan Fest at the beginning of Race Week, an event in itself born out of the desire to put spectators closer to the vehicles and competitors of the race.
The same thing has been happening with MotoSurf, a competition of motorized surfboards each year on Lake Jackson, which has expanded to include WaterBob personal submersible craft and MotoSkate — motorized skateboards.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the county’s Tourist Development Council, said approximately 35-50 people came out on the day before the event for an open opportunity to test out boards for themselves.
Participants included a child as young as 5 and a woman of 62, she said.
It gets exposure for the “Visit Sebring” destination brand for visitors and for the Lake Jackson waterfront for locals who had never heard about City Pier Beach.
“They don’t know,” Hartt said. “Even when I lived in Orlando, people said there was nothing to do. You can get burned out, fatigued.”
It helps, she said, to get a fresh look at your own community from the eyes of a tourist.
It doesn’t hurt, also, to have television coverage, Hartt said, as Motosurf has on CBS Sports each of its three years. The TDC pays for the television advertising, Hartt said, which has helped promote Sebring and Avon Park, when they have hosted the events.
The video footage, Hartt said, also serves as leverage. Alan Verlander of Airstream Ventures, a partner with the Highlands County Tourist Development Council/Visit Sebring, uses the video segments from CBS Sports to coax new events to consider Highlands County as their next venue.
Also, Hartt said, Motosurf is an international sport — the organizers with whom she makes arrangements are from the Czech Republic — and brings in people from outside the country as well as outside Highlands County or Florida.
This year, Hartt said, it drew 48 racers from 10 different counties.
Hartt said Tuesday that MotoSurf resulted in 500 room-night stays. Although it doesn’t bring as many “heads-in-beds” overnight as some events, it does a good job, she said, of selling the destination to other interested parties.