BARTOW — On Tuesday, Polk County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives charged 19-year-old La’Darion Chandler of Lakeland with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 33-year-old Lakeland man whom Chandler shot in December 2022. The victim died several weeks later.

“Our crime is at a 51-year low, and our violent crime was down last year – shootings like this one don’t represent what’s going on all over Polk County. But there is a problem with very young gangsters shooting at each other – a problem that we aim to solve.

Recommended for you