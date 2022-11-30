CLEWISTON — A crash between a semi truck and a train resulted in the death of a 37-year-old man from Opa Locka early Monday morning.
According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident took place near Flagler Street and U.S. 27 in Hendry County at about 2:45 a.m.
Reports indicate the semi being driven by the 37-year-old driver was traveling east on U.S. 27, west of Flagler Street, approaching a railroad crossing. It traveled through the crossing gate and collided with the right side of the train that was traveling on the railroad tracks.
The train was pulling 46 empty carts, according to FHP.
The train derailed as a result of the crash, blocking the east and west lanes of U.S. 27. The semi became engulfed in flames and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.
None of the occupants of the train were injured. It is unknown if the driver of the semi was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.