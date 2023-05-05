The Florida Senate on Monday gave final approval to a bill that would impose eight-year term limits on county school board members, readying the issue to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The Legislature and DeSantis last year approved a measure that capped board members’ terms at 12 years. During discussion Monday, Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Hollywood, questioned why lawmakers were coming back with eight-year term limits this year.
“Why are we back here so fast on this?” Pizzo asked.
Senate sponsor Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, suggested that eight years was always the target of lawmakers.
“I think that eight years was the preferred landing spot. We didn’t get that last year. We’re doing it this year,” Ingoglia said.
Highlands School Board Member Isaac Durrance said, “It is certainly out of our control as to whether that happens or not.”
If that was the case, then certainly all elected officials should have an eight-year term limit, he said. It would be the fair way of doing things as some don’t have an eight-year limit and school board members are being singled out.
“I am not a long-term person who would want to be at that job forever anyway,” Durrance said.
He understands that term limits give other people a chance to serve on the school board, but if you have a school board member you like you certainly don’t want to lose them either, Durrance said. “So I can see both sides of that story.”
School Board Chair Donna Howerton is in her seventh term and Vice Chair Jan Shoop is serving in her third term.
Howerton noted Friday that the members of the Highlands School Board have a good rapport with its legislators.
“I know there have been boards that have challenged legislation,” she said. “We need to work together. I have been blessed to be in seventh term without opposition other than my first time running. Have tried to be a communicator for all parties.
Howerton said she does her “due diligence” in looking at things that come before her.
“In the end my goal is for what’s best for our students above all and our faculty,” she said.
She believes if a school board member is not doing a good job then the voters can decide on another candidate.
After first becoming a school board member, it takes time to learn about your role and responsibilities and by the end of second term you have a better understanding, Howerton said. “But, with constant changes, even after what I have learned, I am still learning in my seventh term.”
In 2019, Shoop said it takes at least two to three years on the school board to really hit the ground running.
The Senate voted 30-7 to pass the term-limit bill (HB 477), with five Democrats joining Republicans in backing the measure. The House voted 79-29 in March to pass the bill. The five Democrats who supported the bill Monday were Pizzo; Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie; Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens; Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Fort Lauderdale; and Sen. Linda Stewart, D-Orlando.
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, said she thinks eight-year term limits is the “right number of years.”
“After all, the Legislature is term-limited out at eight years, and what’s good for us is good for pretty much anybody else,” Passidomo told reporters after the measure passed. “I’m in favor of term limits. And since we (state lawmakers) do eight years, why not?”