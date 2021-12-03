SEBRING — Amid a tumultuous time for school boards, a Florida Senate panel recently backed a proposed constitutional amendment that could lead to partisan races for school board seats.
The Senate Ethics and Elections Committee approved a measure (SJR 244), sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, designed to shift away from the practice of holding non-partisan school board elections.
If the proposed constitutional amendment is approved by the full Legislature during the upcoming legislative session, it would go before voters in November 2022. It seeks to reverse a 1998 constitutional change that moved school boards from partisan to non-partisan elections.
Gruters, who doubles as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, said the proposal would add “transparency” because school board races are already partisan – though candidates cannot run with Republican or Democratic party affiliations.
“It’s a shell game from the standpoint we’re not being transparent with the voters,” Gruters said. “At the end of the day, the reason why we join political parties is to affiliate with like-minded people.”
But Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, and Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, raised concerns that the change could worsen acrimony that surrounds school boards. That acrimony has emerged in various parts of the state amid debates about issues such as requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m also really worried about this creating more hyper-partisan and division than we have right now,” Berman said. “I get really discouraged when I see all this hyper-partisanship, and why would we want to bring that and make it even worse on our local school board levels?”
Highlands School Board Member Donna Howerton said when she first ran for the School Board in 1996 when it was a partisan election and she was a Democrat.
“I did end up changing parties after my first term and went Republican,” she said.
In looking at the sheriff and supervisor of election positions, which are partisan, Howerton wonders why the school board elections are non-partisan.
“I think somebody was at the right place and right time and slid the school board members in as non-partisan, which in all reality made it a lot easier for us because you weren’t running on a party. Then we were done with our election in August [with the primary election], which the other ones had to go through November,” she said.
Any political party would want its party members to support and vote for their candidates, Howerton said. “But, I think a lot of our races shouldn’t be that way so that you are voting on the person.”
Some offices should be non-partisan, but some races have to be partisan, she said.
“I have a feeling the voters will vote for it,” Howerton said. The political parties want that leverage. She believes the sheriff and some other elected positions should not be partisan, because their issues shouldn’t be defined as to what party they are.
“Right now Tallahassee [state government] is not happy with school board members because we fought them on a few things,” she said. They tried to take away our salary and now they are trying to flip it back to partisan.
Howerton believes the school board seats should remain a non-partisan election.
The News-Service of Florida contributed to this report.