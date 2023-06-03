Debt Limit

In this image from Senate Television, the final vote of 63-36 shows passage of the bill to raise the debt ceiling Thursday night, June 1, 2023, in the Senate at the Capitol in Washington. President Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign the bill that will stave off default. 

 SENATE TELEVISION via AP

WASHINGTON — Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate gave final approval late Thursday to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package, grinding into the night to wrap up work on the bipartisan deal and send it to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before the fast-approaching deadline.

Biden addressed the nation about the matter Friday evening. He is expected to sign the bill on Saturday.

