TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would place new restrictions on public-employee unions, including preventing dues from being deducted from workers’ paychecks.
Dozens of union members watched from the gallery as the Republican-controlled Senate voted 23-17 to pass the measure (SB 256), sponsored by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill. The vote came after a series of Democratic lawmakers criticized the bill, with Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, saying it is “designed to break the backs of unions.”
“This is the ultimate in cancel culture,” Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, said.
But Ingoglia said the bill is aimed at making sure more union members’ “voices” are heard.
“There is absolutely nothing, nothing in this bill that negatively impacts an employee’s ability to join, maintain membership in, pay for or participate in their union,” Ingoglia said. “That is just a simple fact.”
Similar bills have been proposed repeatedly in recent years, but issues such as the change in dues deductions have not passed. This year’s bill moved quickly through the Senate, and a House version (HB 1445) needs approval from one more committee before going to the full House.
The bills would affect a wide range of public-employees unions, including teachers unions. But it would exempt unions representing law-enforcement officers, correctional officers and firefighters.
Teachers unions played a key role in supporting Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in his unsuccessful bid last year to unseat Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist’s running mate, Karla Hernandez-Mats, is president of the Miami-Dade County teachers union.
Democrats alleged political motivations behind the Senate bill. Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, Sen. Ileana Garcia, R-Miami, Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, Sen. Ed Hooper, R-Clearwater, and Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, joined Democrats in opposing the bill.
“This seems like we are once again picking winners and losers, and we are playing partisan politics,” Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami Gardens, said.
The part of the bill preventing automatic deductions of union dues would force union members to make separate payments, which would be less convenient. Opponents contrasted that with how employees can have payroll deductions for such things as insurance and charitable contributions.