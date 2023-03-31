TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would place new restrictions on public-employee unions, including preventing dues from being deducted from workers’ paychecks.

Dozens of union members watched from the gallery as the Republican-controlled Senate voted 23-17 to pass the measure (SB 256), sponsored by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill. The vote came after a series of Democratic lawmakers criticized the bill, with Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, saying it is “designed to break the backs of unions.”

