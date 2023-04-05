TALLAHASSEE — In the latest effort to revamp elections laws, the Florida Senate on Monday released a 98-page bill that includes proposed changes ranging from clamping down on voter-registration groups to relaxing campaign-finance reporting rules.

The bill (SPB 7050), which Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, described as “pretty robust,” will go before the Senate Ethics and Elections Committee on Tuesday.

