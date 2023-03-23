TALLAHASSEE (NSF) — A proposal that would prohibit the sale of agricultural land and property within 20 miles of military bases to interests tied to the Chinese government or other nations on a list of “countries of concern” is headed to the Senate floor.

The Senate Rules Committee on Wednesday backed the proposal (SB 264), which also would affect government contracts that involve access to personal information. It would prevent agencies from entering such contracts with entities tied to countries of concern. The proposal also would require health-care providers to ensure electronic technology keeps patient information within the continental U.S.

Recommended for you