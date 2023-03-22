TALLAHASSEE — Counting on a changed U.S. Supreme Court, a Florida Senate committee on Monday approved a bill that would allow the death penalty for people who commit sexual batteries on children under age 12.

Rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court and the Florida Supreme Court have long barred death sentences for people who rape children, including a 2008 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a Louisiana case.

