TALLAHASSEE — A key Florida Senate panel on Wednesday approved a measure aimed at expanding Gov. Ron DeSantis’ crackdown on illegal immigration, drawing pushback from opponents who called it an attack on the state’s migrant community.

The measure (SB 1718) would beef up sanctions against businesses that hire undocumented immigrants, allow state law-enforcement officials to conduct random audits of businesses’ compliance with the law and increase criminal penalties for human smuggling.

Recommended for you