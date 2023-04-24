Blaise Ingoglia

Senate Finance and Tax Chairman Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, rolled out a package of proposed tax breaks last week.

 COLIN HACKLEY/FLORIDA NEWS SERVICE

TALLAHASSEE — A Senate committee last week moved forward with a package that would provide $973 million in tax breaks next fiscal year, with proposals ranging from holding tax “holidays” to boosting the thoroughbred horse-racing industry.

The Finance and Tax Committee unanimously backed the package (SPB 7062), which is ready to go to the full Senate. The House has proposed a $1.38 billion package, and legislative leaders will negotiate a final tax plan as part of upcoming budget talks.

