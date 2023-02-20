Gupta

Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, speaks before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

 THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee wants Mexico and countries that supply the precursor chemicals for making cheap and potent fentanyl to be held accountable and do more to stop illicit trafficking as deaths from the drug continue to surge in the United States.

Chairman U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., said more needs to be done both within the U.S. and abroad.

