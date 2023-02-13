unifinished wall

In this Thursday, June 10, 2021, file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz.

 EUGENE GARCIA/AP PHOTO

(The Center Square) — South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is one of seven senators sponsoring the WALL Act, which eliminates illegal immigrant tax subsidies and uses the funds to finish the wall at the Mexican border.

President Joe Biden stopped construction of the wall with an executive order on the first day of his administration. The president said he would allow the Department of Homeland Security to close some unfinished gaps in Arizona.

