In recognition of the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month this May, two older Lake Placid residents demonstrate a lifetime of hard work, devotion to family and commitment to their community.

Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, Inc. in Highlands County recognizes Lake Placid residents Thelma Jean Barrett, 98, and Irene Edith Schuster, 97, as their oldest active members enrolled in their program and they have become good friends.

