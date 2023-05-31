In recognition of the 60th anniversary of Older Americans Month this May, two older Lake Placid residents demonstrate a lifetime of hard work, devotion to family and commitment to their community.
Nu-Hope Elder Care Services, Inc. in Highlands County recognizes Lake Placid residents Thelma Jean Barrett, 98, and Irene Edith Schuster, 97, as their oldest active members enrolled in their program and they have become good friends.
Nu-Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping seniors to remain in their own homes and avoid/delay nursing home placement. They offer a variety of in-home nutrition and supports services available at no cost or for a low sliding-scale fee in Highlands and Hardee counties. For details, call 863-382-2134 in Highlands or 863-773-2022 in Hardee.
Both Irene and Thelma, or Jean as she likes to be called, participate in the Lake Placid Senior Dining and Activity Center at 321 Interlake Blvd. It is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. In addition to eating a healthy delicious breakfast and lunch that is served at the site, the ladies enjoy the activities at the center. They both take advantage of the van transportation service provided by Nu-Hope to get to the facility.
“We love to play dominoes,” Irene said as she sat around a card table Wednesday morning with four of her friends – Jean, Norma Attardi, 89, and the baby of the bunch, Dianne Kurek, at age 82.
All of the women agreed that the socialization at the Nu-Hope meal site is what keeps them coming back.
“Because we love each other,” Irene said as the reason why she continues to come to the center.
She has been coming to the center the longest of the four women. The center has been open for five years in Lake Placid.
“I signed up the first day they opened,” Irene said. “I love Nu-Hope. This is my home away from home. When you sit at home all day it’s depressing. I gotta get out. It’s important.”
As Jean looked at her friends sitting at the table she said, “I just love everyone of these ladies to death.”
“All right girls, read ‘em and weep,” Irene interjected the conversation as she laid down her last two tiles from dominoes to win the game.
Jean retired from Eastern Airlines, which is no longer in existence, where she worked for 10 years in security. Prior to that, she worked in several doctors offices in Miami. She was married to Everett Barrett, who passed away more than 20 years ago. He was in wholesale produce.
“She told us the story about a parrot at one of the stores that was trained to say, ‘Here comes Barrett,” every time her husband would go in to make deliveries,” Irene chuckled. “I think the parrot just heard the owners say, ‘Here comes Barrett,’ and repeated it.”
The Barretts moved out of Miami several years ago to Lake Placid, then moved to Arcadia then back to Lake Placid. She has been in Lake Placid this last move for the past three years. She had four children; two sons passed away this past year due to cancer. Her other children are John Barrett, who retired from law enforcement in Miami and moved to Lake Placid where he served on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, and her daughter Libby Barner, who lives in north Miami. She has a step-daughter, Bonnie Brantley, who lives in Lake Placid as well. Jean also has 10 grandchildren.
She was one of four siblings in her family. Her oldest sister was a nurse, her other sister was a teacher and her brother was killed while serving in the U.S Navy in World War II.
“My mother was an active Gold Star Family member,” she proudly claimed, even though it is an honor that many do not want. Gold Star members are immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
“I love the beach and going fishing in the Keys,” Jean said. She and her husband loved to go deep sea fishing. “We spent a lot of time in the Keys, every summer for a whole week.”
Now Jean loves going to the American Legion in Lake Placid with her step-daughter to enjoy her favorite local singer – Lee Allcorn. “He’s wonderful. He calls me Mama Jean,” she said.
Irene, also formerly of Miami, moved from New Jersey after World War II. “My father placed us in a van and moved us to Miami,” she said.
She graduated from high school in 1944 in New Jersey. She has one daughter, Terrie Levin of Davie, one grandson and three great-grandchildren. One granddaughter is deceased.
Irene started working when she was 11 years old doing babysitting and did not stop working for years.
“I have had 42 jobs,” Irene proudly claimed. “I know, because I counted them.”
She owned a little lunchette in Miami but she primarily worked in merchandise sales at Burdines in Miami, which is now closed. She sold mostly women’s clothing but during World War II, bras were being rationed.
“During the war, there was a rubber shortage. At Burdines, we would only be allowed to sell two bras at a time,” Irene said.
The onset of World War II, which started in 1939, cut off U.S. access to 90 percent of the natural rubber supply. In the 1930s, bras were made of adjustable elastic straps.
Irene said she used to love going to New York to enjoy the theater and riding the ferryboats.
Even in their 90s, both ladies are vivacious and sharp as a tack. They credit their ability to still get out into their community to socialize as a way to stay alive and alert. They both credited Nu-Hope for giving them a purpose to get up in the morning.
“Camaraderie,” is the reason Jean loves coming to Nu-Hope. “We all have something in common – companionship.”