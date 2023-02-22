SEBRING — The 2023 Senior Expo has returned this year, but has been moved to a weekday rather than a Saturday.
This year’s Highlands News-Sun Senior Expo is set for today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lakeshore Mall. This popular event, hosted by Lakeshore Mall and the Highlands News-Sun with AdventHealth as the Title Sponsor, will offer something for all of our mature residents and it’s free for the community.
The bingo room will have games every hour on the hour. Games are free with cash prizes. The bingo room is sponsored by Alan Jay Automotive Network, and will be located near Center Stage. Seating is limited for each game so early registration is recommended.
At Center Stage, sponsored by Mid-State Garage Doors & Service, there will be several speakers throughout the day. The first speaker of the day is Steve Reinshuttle with America’s Best Hearing at 9:15 a.m., followed by Ryan Danzey with Medicare Fix at 10 a.m. Roseann Kiefer with Lampe & Keifer Hearing Aid Center will speak at 11 a.m. and at noon will be Phil Kline with Coronado Solar. At 12:30 p.m., a representative from AdventHealth will take the stage. Starting at 2 p.m., a number of businesses within Lakeshore Mall – Bean Armory, Encounter Coffee, Planet Fitness, Basic Bicycle, Lazy Painter, and Jimmy’s Greek & American Diner – will have representatives give a brief talk of their business.
Medical professionals will share their knowledge with visitors to Medical Row, sponsored by Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center. Attendees will have a chance to learn about different therapies and treatments in various specialties. There will be close to 20 vendors at the extravaganza.
“After a few years of not being able to hold this event, our entire staff is excited to bring the 2023 Senior Expo back to the community,” said Erica White, Highlands News-Sun event coordinator.
White and members of the Highlands News-Sun staff will be on hand today for the event.