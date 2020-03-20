AVON PARK — A group of senior citizens from Bonnet Lake Campground worked Monday and Tuesday to give the homeless and hungry a very special treat.
The volunteers spent Monday making lasagna for the homeless and hungry of Avon Park.
On Tuesday, the residents handed out nearly 90 meals at their drive-through and walk-up point at Union Congressional Church on Butler Avenue.
“We abandoned in-house feeding because of the coronavirus,” said David Rosendale, Hands For Homeless food service coordinator. “This is probably the first lasagna they have had in a long time!”
Every Thursday, Hands For Homeless, based at Union Congregational Church, feeds more than 600 people at the Fellowship Hall and on three delivery routes.
Hands For Homeless will continue to feed the hungry on Thursdays with the drive-through or walk-by method until the current crisis has subsided.
Other groups who may be interested in feeding about 100 once a month may contact Hands For Homeless Director Jane Breylinger at 863-212-8941.