A number of scholarships, some given for the first time, such as PEO and Robert Saffold Memorial scholarshipis, were recently presented to the senior students at Lake Placid High School.
Leisure Lakes Homeowners Association, Covered Bridge Association, Tomoka Heights Association, Lake Placid Woman’s Club, & Lake Placid Garden Club presented $1,000 scholarships. Several scholarships were also funded as memorial scholarships by Lake Placid families.
Julia Burnett, LPHS testing coordinator, said, “On behalf of the Lake Placid High School Faculty and Staff and especially the Graduating Class of 2023, we want to thank our scholarship sponsors. This year our local community contributed over $139,000 in support of our students’ future. That is an amazing kindness and generosity and we appreciate you tremendously.”
LPHS Class of 2023 scholarship recipients were:
- Jasmine Arceo – Tomoka Heights, $1,000, and LPHS Hispanic, $500;
- Mark Armendariz – Highlands County School Nutrition Association, $300; Tomoka Heights, $1,000; Rob Reynolds Memorial, $5,000, and Covered Bridge, $1,000’
- Keyara Auguste – Alex Barajas, $500;
- Alexandra Arveo-Carrillo – Alex Barajas, $500; Covered Bridge, $1,000, and LPHS Hispanic, $500;
- Dania Barajas-Jasso – MidFlorida Rebecca Keith, $4,000; Tomoka Heights, $1,000; LPHS Hispanic, $500, and Gertrude Ransom Compton RN Nursing, $2,000;
- Brady Boak – Tomoka Heights, $1,000; Addie Lathorp Leisure Lakes, $1,000, and Davidson Memorial, $12,000;
- Carlyn Bobo – Tomoka Heights, $1,000; LP Athletic, $1,000, and DAR Citizenship, $50;
- Cheney Brady – JROTC, $500;
- Allison Brouwer – Leisure Lakes Civic Assoc, $1,000; Highlands County Cattlewomen, $500; Highands County Junior Livestock, $500, and Morning Rotary, $1,000;
- Lilly Canevari – Lykes, $1,000; Alex Barajas, $500; Tomoka Heights, $1,000; Glades, $4,000, and VFW, $500;
- Veronica Chillemi – Kerry Lanier Memorial, $1,000; JROTC, $500, and Morning Rotary, $1,000;
- Hannah DeYoung – Tomoka Heights, $1,000; Leisure Lakes Civic Assoc., $1,000; Covered Bridge, $1,000, and LP Garden Club, $1,000;
- Emmalee Emanuel – Tomoka Heights, $1,000; LP Athletic, $1,000; LP NHS, $250, and NHenderson, $500;
- Rylee Emanuel – Tomoka Heights, $1,000 and HC Cattlewomen, $500;
- Natalie Flores – GFWC LP Woman’s Club, $1,000; LP Garden Club Vocational, $1,000, and Morning Rotary, $1,000;
- Alanah Hills – Highway Park Academic, $1,000; GR Compton Nursing, $2,000; LP Athletic, $1,000, and Robert Saffold Memorial, $2,000;
- Macey Howard – HC Cattlemen, $1,000;
- Collin Jordan – VFW, $500, and JROTC, $500;
- Kinsley Kesterson – Rob Reynolds Memorial, $5,000;
- Colton Krueger – Leisure Lakes Civic Assoc, $1,000;
- Chloe LeBlanc – Highlands Audubon Society, $500;
- Yeimi Lopez – Tomoka Heights, $1,000;
- Dalilia Oliveros – LP NHS, $250;
- Alexis Martinez Sosa – William Stock Shop Award, $280;
- Claire McClellan – HC Cattlewomen, $500, and HC Junior Livestock, $500;
- Eli Ming – Tomoka Heights, $1,000; Glades, $1,000, and AgAngels Trade School, $7,500;
- Adrian Mojica – LPH Hispanic, $500;
- Brooke Moon – Glades, $4,000; HC Cattlewomen, $500; HC Junior Livestock, $750, and 4-H, $2,000;
- Alex Rivera Nieves – Tomoka Heights, $1,000, and Highlands Co. Education Assoc., $500;
- Rebecca Peitz – Tomoka Heights, $1,000; Glades, $2,000, and Caladium Co-Op, $500;
- Lidia Reducindo – Tomoka Heights, $1,000; Wauchula State Bank, $750; Mason G. Smoak, $4,000; LP Elks Sansoussi Memorial, $1,000; Covered Bridge, $1,000; LP Garden Club, $1,000; HC Cattlewomen, $500; LPH Hispanic, $500; LP Athletic, $1,000; Naisha Henderson, $500, and PEO, $2,500;
- Jennifer Vasquez-Perea –GR Compton Nursing, $2,000;
- Taylor Pollard – Rob Reynolds Memorial, $5,000;
-Jaquelin Vazquez – Tomoka Heights, $1,000; LP Elks #2661, $1,000; LP Garden Club, $1,000; LPH Hispanic, $500; GR Compton Nursing, $2,000; Morning Rotary, $1,000, and Naisha Henderson, $500;
- Ta’Nya Walker – Highway Park Academic, $1,000; and
- Dagen Williams – Daughter’s of the American Revolution, $1,000, and LP NHS, $250.
Scholarships to be announced at a later date are Noon Rotary Club of Lake Placid, Deputy Gentry Memorial, Ron’s Automotive Memorial, Sonni Foundation, Highlands Tennis, and River Greens Golf.