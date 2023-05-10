A number of scholarships, some given for the first time, such as PEO and Robert Saffold Memorial scholarshipis, were recently presented to the senior students at Lake Placid High School.

Leisure Lakes Homeowners Association, Covered Bridge Association, Tomoka Heights Association, Lake Placid Woman’s Club, & Lake Placid Garden Club presented $1,000 scholarships. Several scholarships were also funded as memorial scholarships by Lake Placid families.

