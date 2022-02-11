Have you ever paid someone for a service or product that you did not receive? Have you been scammed by phone or on the internet and lost money? Have you tried unsuccessfully to rectify the situation only to become frustrated with the process? Seniors vs Crime, a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office may be your answer.
The mission of the Seniors vs. Crime project is to help prevent crime and fraud, assist consumers in resolving civil disputes, and assist the Florida Attorney General’s Office with its mission through the work of Florida senior volunteers. The Florida Attorney General realized that the senior citizens of Florida were being taken advantage of by unscrupulous business practices so Seniors vs Crime was started. Offices were opened in Florida beginning in 2001 and now there are 32 offices that cover every county in the state. Since 2001, the Project Offices have recovered $23,397,943 in real dollars plus more than $15,289,139 in realized gain for Florida residents. That is more than $39 million that would have otherwise been lost without the intervention of Seniors vs Crime.
The Highlands County Project Office offers no-charge assistance with civil disputes and is located in the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office at 400 Eucalyptus St. in Sebring with the strong support of Sheriff Paul Blackman. It is staffed by four volunteers who are called Sleuths and has been in operation for more than four years. The local Sleuths, all senior citizens, have backgrounds in construction, finance, accounting and law enforcement. Since its inception, the four Sleuths have helped Highlands County residents recover nearly $106,000 in actual cash. This represents monies our local residents would have lost without the intervention of Seniors vs Crime.
The Project Office helps permanent residents and seasonal residents of Florida. To request assistance, victims must make the request. They can contact the office directly at 863-402-7849 or file a complaint on the Seniors vs Crime website (www.seniorsvscrime.com). All contact with the victim is done at the Project Office in person, by mail or email and the Sleuths do not leave the office. The Sleuths can only help in cases that are civil or non-criminal in nature where the victim has lost money. If at any time it becomes apparent a crime has been committed, the case will be turned over to law enforcement.
The office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the phone number is 863-402-7849. Messages can be left at any time and calls will be returned when the office is open. If you have lost money by fraud or unscrupulous means, do not hesitate to utilize this valuable free service.
The types of cases that the local office has seen is varied. There have been contract disputes, refund trouble, identity theft, product complaints, warranty problems, medical billing refunds, phone scams and home repair issues. Home repair issues comprise the majority of the cases when monies are paid upfront and prior to services being rendered. The Sleuths speak to community groups to educate the public how not to get scammed – especially by never paying money upfront. If your group has an interest, the Sleuths will be glad to speak at one of your meetings.
The Sleuths can also help you be proactive before your project or repair. They can guide your research into companies or individuals that you are considering for hire. They can assist in how to check outside sources such as the Better Business Bureau, Highlands County Building Department and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to ensure your prospect is reputable.
The Attorney General’s steadfast enforcement of consumer protection laws gives the project its “teeth” in helping seniors resolve disputes with businesses that may have cheated or treated the senior consumer unfairly. Without the Attorney General’s strong commitment to consumer protection, the project would be significantly hampered in resolving consumer-related issues. The Attorney General’s strong support for the project and dedication to helping consumers ensures that those who fall victim to unethical business practices or frauds will have someone and somewhere to turn to for help.