HBCU Week, which highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is hosting a College Fair at Disney Wide World of Sports.
The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Students will be picked up at their local school and transported to Disney.
Students in grades 11 and 12 with a 3.5 grade point average or higher, who are interested in speaking to admissions officers, getting accepted to college on the spot and awarded scholarships at the event should fill out a Google form on the College and Career page of the district website or on the School Counselors page of your high school website.
The deadline to submit the Google form is Sept. 15.
Sherri Owens is the communications coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us