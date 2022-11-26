Serbia Migrants

In this photo provided by the Serbian Interior Ministry, Serbian Gendarmerie officers detain migrants near the town of Horgos, Serbia, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. One man was shot and wounded and a number of others were detained following reports of a clash between migrants in a northern Serbian town of Horgos on the border with Hungary, police said on Friday. Serbian police said they have launched an operation to detain all those involved in Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 shooting incident and in migrant smuggling attempts with the help of drones.

 SERBIAN MINISTRY OF INTERIOR via AP

BELRADE, Serbia (AP) — One man was shot and wounded and a number of others were detained following reports of a clash between migrants in a northern Serbian town on the border with Hungary, police said on Friday.

Police said they found a 20-year-old man shot twice in the chest after responding late Thursday to calls from Horgos residents that groups of migrants were shooting at each other in the town. Six others were also found at the scene.

