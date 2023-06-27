Serbia Kosovo Tensions

In this image made from video, Kosovar police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo on May 26, 2023. The European Union has summoned the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo for emergency talks on Thursday June 22, 2023 to try to bring an end to a series of violent clashes near their border that is fueling fears of a return to open conflict.

 AP PHOTO, FILE

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court on Monday ordered the release of three police officers from Kosovo who were detained earlier this month as tensions escalated between the Balkan foes and following U.S. and European Union demands that they be set free.

A court in the central Serbian town of Kraljevo said it was releasing the police officers, who will be allowed to return to Kosovo. The court said in a statement that the three were charged with illegal possession of weapons and explosive devices, and that they will be allowed to remain free pending potential further proceedings.

