AVON PARK — This November, America will choose to elect a new President of the United States or allow the current president to remain in office another four years. This historic vote will be accompanied by elections for various senators, representatives, council members and other local offices. No matter your party affiliation or political views, both sides agree that people turning up to vote is what will make a difference in an election.
To that end, enter John Milam and Marilyn Videbeck. The pair of retirees from Avon Park have lived in Highlands County for decades; Milam more than 40 years and Videbeck over 20 years. They found themselves talking politics including voter turnout. They both felt the “urge to do something,” Milam said.
A page on ballotpedia.org became the genesis of Milam and Videbeck’s decision to help voters get their voices heard this election. According to the site, voter turnout for the previous presidential election in 2016 was 60.20% and that number was the highest it had been since 2008.
“What can we do?” Milam and Videbeck asked themselves. The decision was made to purchase an ad as local, non-partisan residents and be as sincere as possible about their intentions.
“We found that people are apathetic about voting,” Milam said. “This will really help people.”
Milam and Videbeck wanted to encourage people, regardless of party affiliation or belief system, to get out and make their choices heard. Just getting out to the polling places or getting that absentee ballot filled out and sent in are key.
“Making sure people who want to vote, vote.”
Milam and Videbeck will help with voter registration, activating mail-in ballots or even getting you to the polls regardless of what municipality within Highlands County you reside in. They don’t charge for their services. Increased voter turnout is reward enough.
“We are real low-profile people but serious about what we believe in,” said Milam.
They are also willing to consider facilitating volunteers, just give them a call (se habla espanol). Anyone in need of their services or even just to find out more what they’re all about can call Milam at 863-414-2797 or Videbeck at 863-414-3772.
“I think we can attract all ends of the scale in a real meaningful way.”