AVON PARK — Hands for Homeless will be helping nearly 750 people have a hot meal this Thanksgiving. The organization feeds the homeless and the hungry every week, but today is a big day. To feed that many people, Hands For Homeless will be peeling 400 pounds of potatoes to make mashed potatoes, cooking 33 six-pound cans of corn and gallons of gravy.
With help from the community and members of Hands For Homeless, 60 turkeys, most of them 20 pounds each, had to be cooked. Volunteers from Union Congregational Church, Tanglewood and Glory (a non-profit that feeds the hungry) made sure each turkey was cooked and brought to Union Congregational Church for carving and storage for the big day.
Then came the sides. Volunteers baked 65 loaves of homemade pumpkin bread and were also expecting delivery of more than 80 pies. The food preparation began at 9 a.m. Wednesday but was expected to continue into today cooking the potatoes, reheating the turkey and cooking the gravy. Everyone involved in food preparation is required to wear gloves and a mask, as well as putting on a clean pair of gloves before they switch stations.
“According to Feeding Tampa Bay, our hunger rate in Highlands County is at 16%,” said Jane Breylinger, executive director at Hands For Homeless Inc. “Meaning 16% of our population is going to bed hungry at night.”
Anyone interested will be able to get a hot meal from Hands For Homeless at the Union Congregational Church in Avon Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. where the public will be able to drive-up and receive food until noon. There will be no indoor meals served this year. Servers will be wearing masks and gloves.
The organization expected 40 volunteers for Wednesday’s prep work alone. “I thought, are we gonna have enough workers?” Breylinger said. “I know we can get the food but are we gonna have enough workers? Then they started coming in the door. Prayer works!”
In 2019, Hands For Homeless fed 1,600 people. The 750 they expect to serve this year, including 175 that will be delivered, is still a huge accomplishment, despite having to cut back due to COVID-19.
“Food insecurity is a serious, serious problem,” Breylinger said. Both Breylinger and Food Service Manager David Rosendale are food certified and oversee everything.
Hands For Homeless also partnered with the Heartland Food Bank for some items and the turkeys were donated by a local wholesale meat supplier. Dimitri’s Restaurant in Sebring donated several gallons of gravy for the event. Anything leftover will go towards their weekly feeding of the homeless on Tuesday.
Hands For Homeless feeds 220 people every Tuesday and Thursday at the Union Congregational Church in Avon Park. They also donate food to Feeding Tampa Bay every other Tuesday and Thursday. For more information on Hands For Homeless, call 863-212-8941. Union Congregational Church is at 106 N. Butler Ave. in Avon Park.