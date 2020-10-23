LAKE PLACID — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff's Office investigated an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping involving Shannima Yuantrell Session, 43, of Lake Placid and Devyn Ashley Correia, 28, of Lake Placid.
The investigation began on Monday, Oct. 19 when the victim told deputies that a man named "Shalimar" had sexually assaulted her along with Correia. Law enforcement was aware of the name "Shalimar" as referring to Session based on previous investigations, reports said.
The victim told deputies that Session and Correia would often text her trying to convince her to leave with them, telling her to pack up her kids and they could live with Session. This was too was known information to law enforcement because Session had previously done the same with Correia, according to reports.
The victim met with Session and Correia in Highway Park in Lake Placid after Session offered to give her drugs. Session met the victim and drove her around in a black pick-up truck which law enforcement was aware of as a rental vehicle Session was using, reports said.
While in Highway Park, the victim said that as Session drove them around, multiple guys expressed interest in wanting the girl in the front seat, which the victim understood to be her. The other girl was Correia, Session's girlfriend. Eventually, Session took them back to his home, according to reports.
The description of Session's house was consistent with law enforcement knowledge from previous investigations and calls.
While at Session's home, the victim said she was forced to do cocaine, with Correia shoving handfuls into the victim's mouth. This happened four or five times despite the victim telling Correia she did not want to do cocaine, reports said.
After the cocaine, the victim and some other girls were told to dance for Session. She was then forced to wear multiple outfits for Session. Afterwards Session forced Correia to go down on the victim and perform sexual acts with her. Correia told her to just go with it, but the victim said that it appeared Correia didn't like it either, according to reports.
While Correia was performing sexual acts on the victim, Session sat on the victim's back to keep her from moving. Session forced the victim down while Correia "shoved a black dildo inside her." The victim told Session and Correia she did not want to do that, to which they replied, "Just keep taking it, you'll learn how to take it all," reports said.
When describing the inside of Session's home, the victim mentioned fake Michael Kores bags in his bedroom. Previous investigations had revealed that Session was selling counterfeit purses, according to reports.
The victim told deputies that Session was not able to have sex with her because he could not achieve an erection, but he did masturbate on her, reports said.
Session was charged with one felony count of kidnapping and one felony count of sexual battery first degree (multiple perpetrators) and is in the Highlands County Jail without bond. Correia was charged with one felony count of kidnapping and one felony count of sexual battery first degree (multiple perpetrators) and is in jail on $100,000 bond.