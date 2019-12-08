SEBRING — The settlement reached with the School Board of Highlands County in September in a negligence lawsuit involving a student, has prevailed over a dispute by one of the child’s parents.
A settlement of $75,000 from the school district was reached in the lawsuit filed in November 2018 by a Morgan and Morgan attorney concerning a 13-year-old female Avon Park Middle School student who was the alleged victim of then-teacher Kevin Dewberry.
The lawsuit’s complaint stated that the student suffered “emotional distress and injuries” due to incidents at the school over the time period of Oct. 1, 2017 through Feb. 4, 2018.
A parent of the alleged victim filed an objection to the settlement and was scheduled to participate by telephone in Tuesday’s hearing to consider the approval of the settlement.
The parent sought a second opinion regarding the proposed settlement and wanted a continuance of the hearing until the second opinion is obtained, according to court documents.
The settlement was approved at the hearing with Judge David Ward presiding.
On June 3, former school district teacher and basketball coach Dewberry, 45, accepted a plea deal giving him a 25-year prison sentence followed by 20 years of probation and the designation as a sexual predator.
Dewberry pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery, custodial authority.
He is currently incarcerated at the Mayo Correctional Institution Annex in Mayo (Lafayette County) with a current release date of Feb. 20, 2043.