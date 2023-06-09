LAKE WALES — Crews will begin resurfacing portions of select roadways in the city of Lake Wales starting June 12, as city staff continues its pavement management program.
The list of roadways includes: Hesperides Road, Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue, Bullard Avenue, Johnson Avenue, Tillman Avenue, Stuart Avenue and 4th Street.
“Our multi-year pavement management program, created in 2019, is fully funded for the first time,” City Manager James Slaton said.
Each of the roadways will be treated and reshaped before the application of a new lift of asphalt.
“Our program includes an inventory of roads and current condition ratings that help us prescribe pavement treatment methods,” Slaton said. “Properly evaluating the roads permits us to cost-effectively improve more streets.”
The work will cause minor delays. During work hours, limited access to the roadways will be maintained and coordinated by the workers onsite directing traffic. During non-working hours, motorists will have full access to the roadways.
The city has contracted with Asphalt Paving Systems, Inc. for the milling and paving of the roadways.