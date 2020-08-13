SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries Inc. held their seventh annual Stop the Violence community event this past Saturday, Aug. 8. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event looked different this year. “But God’s love for this community can not be hindered and with masks worn and social distancing, we accomplished His work,” Holy Trap said.
The event was held in two locations this year, one on MLK Boulevard in front of the Hope Center in Sebring and the other on Crestmore Boulevard in Highway Park in Lake Placid. The event was a huge success all the way around. “We were blessed to give out 300 non-perishable food care packages and over 400 plus bookbags and school supplies to members of our community in need,” Holy Trap said.
Holy Trap Ministries Inc. would like to give a special thanks to the sponsors that made all of this possible: Greg and Lisa Hill of Anytime Fitness in Lake Placid, Triple H Septic, Clark Pest Control, Home & Office Essentials of Lake Placid, Nunn Better Health & Wellness, Kingdom Minded Maintenance LLC, the Hope Center and all of the volunteers from The Holy Trap Ministries and other individuals of the community who gave a helping hand.
The Holy Trap Ministries Unity Team was joined by the COPS ADAPT unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to distribute the items. These deputies donate their time to help the community and Holy Trap was honored to work alongside them. “They are helpful and compassionate men and women of our local Sheriff’s department with huge hearts for our community,” Holy Trap said.
Anyone interested in being a part of The Holy Trap Ministries Inc, through volunteering or donations may contact them through email at theholytrap@gmail.com, website at theholytrapministries.org, by phone at 863-633-0145 or by visiting their office at 134 N Ridgewood Drive, Suite 14, Sebring, FL 33870.
“May God continue to bless our community.”