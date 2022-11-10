- Highlands County government offices, including Property Appraiser and Tax Collector (all three offices), will be closed today in anticipation of the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole to the area, as well as on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.
- Other offices that will be closed Thursday include the City of Sebring office. The Sebring City Hall will be closed Friday for Veterans Day.
- Avon Park City Hall and Lake Placid Town offices will be closed both Thursday, due to the storm, and Friday, in observance of Veterans Day.
- Highlands County Public Schools will be closed again Thursday with the anticipation that school operations will return to normal on Friday.
- The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (DOH-Highlands) will be closed Thursday in response to Tropical Storm Nicole. This closure includes all offices in Avon Park, Sebring, and Lake Placid. Clients who have appointments on these days will be contacted to reschedule after the storm has passed and the offices have reopened.
- The Town of Lake Placid has closed all ball parks until Monday. As a result, the Miracle League has canceled its Nov. 12 game and will reschedule at a later date.
- South Florida State College closed for classes at all campus locations on Wednesday and Thursday. At this time, SFSC plans to reopen on Friday for classes at all campus locations. The Veterans Day celebration is canceled.
- Due to the expected severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole, the Highlands County Landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov 10. Once it is safe to do so, the landfill’s staff will assess conditions to determine reopening. The hope is to reopen Friday, Nov. 11.
Highlands County: Waste Connections, the solid waste provider for unincorporated Highlands County areas, will suspend solid waste collection on Thursday. Thursday’s pickup has been canceled. Friday’s regular pickup will occur at scheduled. This is still subject to adjustments as necessary.
City of Sebring: Thursday’s pickup has been rescheduled to Friday and Friday’s scheduled pickup will occur on Saturday.
City of Avon Park: Thursday’s pickup has been canceled. Friday’s regular pickup will take place as scheduled.
Town of Lake Placid: No changes
- The Sebring recycling drop-off site is closed Thursday. All three sites will be open Saturday during their normal operating hours.
- The administrative offices for the Sebring Police Department will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10 in preparation and response to Tropical Storm Nicole. SPD will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observation of Veterans Day.
- The Sun 'N Lake Improvement District Office will be open for regular business, however the district has canceled its ice cream social on Thursday. The community pool, Sun 'N Lake Golf Club and Island View Restaurant will also be closed today. Depending on storm debris, the pool, Golf Club and Island View Restaurant are scheduled to reopen Friday.
- The Military Sea Services Museum Veterans Day Parade has been canceled for Friday, Nov. 11. The Marine Corps birthday has been rescheduled to Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m.
- The Highlands News-Sun office at 321 N. Ridgewood Drive will be closed Thursday to allow staff members to be safely home with their families during the tropical weather. The staff will continue to work offsite. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday. Stay safe.