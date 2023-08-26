Severe Weather Michigan

A tow truck driver from K.M.C. Towing checks on a woman stuck in her car in floodwaters on Canton Center Road in Canton, Mich., after a thunderstorm dumped several inches of rain in the area early Thursday.

 ERIC SEALS/DETROIT FREE PRESS via AP

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A strong storm powered by winds of up to 75 mph in Michigan downed trees, tore roofs off buildings and left hundreds of thousands of customers without power. The National Weather Service said Friday some of the damage may have been caused by two tornadoes.

A woman and two young children were killed in a two-vehicle crash as it was raining Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s office said.

Recommended for you