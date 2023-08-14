305 Circle Park Drive

The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board will consider a quote for the interior demolition of 305 Circle Park Drive, the former Shoemaker Plumbing building, at its meeting on Monday.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

Downtown Sebring properties owned by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency are in various stages of being developed as noted on the agenda for Monday’s CRA Board meeting.

CRA staff is working with the Stanley family to finalize an agreement on the property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property, so it can be on the CRA’s September agenda for approval.

Recommended for you