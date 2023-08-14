Downtown Sebring properties owned by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency are in various stages of being developed as noted on the agenda for Monday’s CRA Board meeting.
CRA staff is working with the Stanley family to finalize an agreement on the property at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property, so it can be on the CRA’s September agenda for approval.
Scott, Briana and Natalia Stanley proposed a two-story structure with the first-floor a mix of commercial/residential with multiple commercial spaces for something such as boutique fitness, specialty bodega, restaurant, co-working space, massage therapy, or esthetician services. Also a courtyard area. The second floor would be residential with 10-14 apartments.
The Cadzow’s obtained their building permit on July 27 for 209 Circle Park Drive. The project’s completion timeframe is March 12, 2024.
Sophie’s Café is still working to finalize their plans for 120 N. Ridgewood Drive, the former Salvation Army building, with Building Designs by Marshall & Marine. The project’s completion timeframe is July 19, 2024.
At the 305 Circle Park Drive amd 250 Wall Street property, which is the former Shoemaker Plumbing location, Chef Mac is still working to finalize his design plans with Building Designs by Marshall & Marine and working with his contractor to finalize his renovation plans. The project’s completion timeframe is December 20, 2023.
The CRA Board will be reviewing a quote to demo the interior of the 305 Circle Park Drive building as a separate agenda item.
In relation to the Waterfront Redevelopment Project, the City of Sebring has an agreement with CivilSurv for the drainage analysis portion of the project, to determine the scope of work to improve stormwater drainage in the area. The analysis will take seven months and should be completed by February.
Concerning the Wachovia Bank Building Redevelopment, the CRA board will review the quote to undertake the environmental abatement, roof patching and sealing to the windows as detailed in its agreement as a separate agenda item.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the CRA Board will review the draft plan for a pedestrian safety and lighting improvement project. The plan is to take the board’s input and finalize the draft plan in September to then be presented at the board’s Oct. 9th meeting. Staff will also coordinate a joint meeting with the City Council for their approval of the proposed plan’s improvements.
The CRA Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers, 368 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.