Wisconsin Space Storm Auroras

The northern lights are seen over a farm near Pulaski, Wis., on Sunday, April 23, 2023. An intense solar storm has the aurora borealis gracing the skies farther south than usual. 

 SARAH KLOEPPING/THE POST-CRESCENT via AP

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An intense solar storm has the northern lights gracing the skies farther south than usual.

A blast of superhot material from the sun late last week hurled scorching gases known as plasma toward Earth at nearly 2 million mph (3 million kph), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday.

