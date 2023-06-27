Severe Weather Indiana

Workers toil to put a tarp over a damaged roof after tornado touched down in several areas of Greenwood, Ind., Sunday afternoon, June 25, 2023.

 JENNA WATSON/THE INDIANAPOLIS STAR via AP

SHOALS, Ind. (AP) — A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing one occupant and injuring another while two people died in Arkansas after a tree fell onto a house there as severe weather rumbled through a number of states.

The tornado that struck the home Sunday evening was part of a storm system that pushed through Martin County, Indiana, WXIN-TV reported. A tornado also touched down Sunday afternoon in Johnson County, south of Indianapolis, damaging at least 75 homes, authorities said.

