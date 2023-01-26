APTOPIX Severe Weather Texas

People cross under downed power lines where a tornado was reported to pass along Mickey Gilley Boulevard near Fairmont Parkway, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Pasadena, Texas.

 Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — A winter storm that brought severe weather to the Gulf Coast and wintry precipitation to the north was headed east Wednesday, a day after tornadoes caused widespread damage in the Houston area and injured three people in Louisiana.

On Tuesday, forecasters issued a rare tornado emergency for the Houston area as the storm system moved through the heavily populated area. Substantial damage was reported in cities east of Houston, but there were no reports of injuries.

Recommended for you