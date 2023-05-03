In many chapters, the authors of the Bible wrote about the many gifts given to men and women by God. Some include the gift of teaching, some provide wisdom while others give aid. The letter to the Romans mentions the gift of doing “acts of mercy with cheerfulness.”

That gift is alive and well every Tuesday at St. Francis of Assisi Episcopal Church in Lake Placid. The acts happen using sewing machines and irons. A cheerful group of 15 women from St. Francis and other area congregations form a Sewing Ministry where creativity abounds.

