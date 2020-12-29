The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Dec. 21 through Dec. 27. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Richard Douglas Evett, 54, of 1725 Fairlawn Drive in Sebring, registered as a sex offender on Dec. 23, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Jail Media Report and FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website show that Evett was originally convicted of lewd and lascivious, indecent assault on a child under 16 and intimidating a witness, in Highlands County in 1999.