The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Feb. 26 through March 7. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Ricky Lynn Mattox, 60, of 110 Conquest Street NW in Lake Placid, was arrested on March 3 for failure to report name or residence change as required by sex offender registration law. He was originally adjudicated guilty in Highlands County in 2003 for lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim 12-15 years old.
Thomas Gerald Bancroft, 71, a transient of Sebring, was arrested on March 5 for failure to give name or location change as required by sexual predator registration law and violation of probation. He was on probation for 10 counts of possession of child pornography. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty for possession of Photographs, film or other representation that knowingly includes sexual conduct by a child in 2017 in Highlands County.
Ronald Edward Lozier, 59, of Avon Park, was sentenced to 45 months on March 5 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law.
Thomas Gerald Bancroft, 71, a transient of Sebring, registered as a sexual predator on March 5, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty for possession of Photographs, film or other representation that knowingly includes sexual conduct by a child in 2017 in Highlands County.