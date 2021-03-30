The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from March 22 through March 28. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Raynard Wells, 49, of 3924 N. Scenic Highway in Lake Wales, on three charges of probation violation for sex offender failure to comply and sex offender failure to report. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 2000 in Highlands County for lewd and lascivious assault on a child under 16. FDLE shows Wells has multiple convictions for failure to comply with registration.
Leland Allen Carter, 48, of 4721 7th St. in Sebring, was arrested on March 24 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 1996 in Texas for indecency with a child / sexual contact.
Rowdy James Kasper, 22, of Sebring, was arrested on March 24 for failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to According to the National Sex Offender Public Website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 2016 in Michigan for criminal sexual conduct, first degree, on a person under 13.
Silvester Pierre, 39, of 1757 Hartman Road in Avon Park, registered as a sex offender on March 24, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 2009 in Okeechobee County for lewd and lascivious battery, sex with a victim 12-15 years old.