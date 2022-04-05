The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from March 21 through April 3. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Jorge Francisco Paz, 76, of 1515 Corvette Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on March 28 by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for 11 charges of sex offender violation-failure to report e-mail address and 10 charges sex offender violation-failure to reregister as required.
Charles Allen Moore, 44, of 1902 Orange Blossom Ave. in Sebring, was arrested on March 31 by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office for one charge sex offender violation-failure to report name or residence change. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in Highlands County in 2002 for sexual battery. He also has multiple convictions for failure to comply with sex offender registration.
John David King, 44, of 11738 Graffis Road in Bremen, Ohio, registered as a sex offender on March 31, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. According to the Ohio.gov website, he was originally convicted of rape in Ohio in 2008.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.