The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Nov. 26 through Dec. 1. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Robert Adam Warren, 32, of 607 Vinson Ave. in Lake Placid, registered as a sex offender on Nov. 28, with Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. This was a registration only, not an arrest. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement Sexual Offender and Predator website, Warren was originally convicted in 2016 in Leon County for “use of computer to solicit or lure a child to engage in sexual conduct.” He was also arrested on Nov. 14 for failure to register.