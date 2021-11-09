The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Oct. 25 through Oct. 31. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.
Grant Franklin Uhe, 37, of 116 Eleanor Court in Lake Placid, was arrested on Oct. 25 for six counts of failure to report internet ID as required by sex offender registration law and five counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration law. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, he was originally adjudicated guilty in 2005 and 2006 on multiple counts of indecent exposure in Iowa.