The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Oct. 10 through Oct. 16. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.

Paul Roy Peters, 36, of 2208 Clifton Street in Sebring, was arrested on Oct. 11 for failure to comply with registration law, providing false registration info and violation of probation. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Peters was originally adjudicated guilty in 2006 for distribution of child pornography (Federal).

Recommended for you