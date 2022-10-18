The following people were arrested on felony charges related to sexual offense violations and booked into the Highlands County Jail from Oct. 10 through Oct. 16. Non-arrest sexual offender registrants are also listed for the same time frame.
Paul Roy Peters, 36, of 2208 Clifton Street in Sebring, was arrested on Oct. 11 for failure to comply with registration law, providing false registration info and violation of probation. According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Peters was originally adjudicated guilty in 2006 for distribution of child pornography (Federal).
Duwayne Scott Cotcamp, 59, of Raiford, was arrested on Oct. 13 for failure of sex offender to properly register (11 counts). According to the FDLE Sexual Offender and Predator website, Cotcamp was originally adjudicated guilty in 1998 in Palm Beach County for lewd, lascivious with a child under 16.
Stephen Matthew Weismore, 27, of 38503 Bill Drive in Avon Park, was arrested on Oct. 14 for failure to comply with registration law, providing false registration info and two counts of probation violation. He was adjudicated guilty in Highlands County in 2020 for possession of child porn, sending harmful information to a minor and using a computer to solicit sex with a minor.
A sexual offender is someone who has been convicted of one or more sexual crimes against minors. There is a likelihood that they would repeat their crimes.
A sexual predator is at high risk of committing a sex crime against a minor. They may do it more than once and there is usually an element of violence involved.